New ‘rugged resin’ for Desktop 3D printers launched by polySpectra

A new formulation of polySpectra’s flagship material that is compatible with desktop DLP and LCD resin 3D printers has been launched.

Previously available solely for use on 385nm wavelength 3D printers, limiting use to industrial hardware, the new COR Alpha formulation expands availability to 405nm wavelength systems.

“We founded polySpectra with a mission to democratise manufacturing. Today, we are very excited to announce the 405nm version of COR Alpha, which now gives engineers the ability to access the world’s most rugged photopolymers on a wide array of resin 3D printers spanning every price point,” said polySpectra Founder and CEO Raymonf Weitekamp, PhD.

Production-grade resins available today for 3D printing can create high-resolution parts with unique geometric complexity, but according to polySpectra, are often too brittle for demanding real-world applications. The company says this limits use of prototyping and other less-demanding use cases.

Cyclic Olefin Resin (COR) is a new family of engineering-grade materials for additive manufacturing developed by polySpectra. According to the company, satellite components, consumer products, electronics connectors, and ‘highly durable’ tooling for injection moulding are examples of applications where COR Alpha can tip the scale from prototyping to production.

The new COR Alpha resin 405nm formulation expands the list of compatible 3D printers, the company says that for the first time, inexpensive desktop 3D printers will have the capacity to print with ‘truly rugged resin’. According to polySpectra, this means that those who already own desktop 3D printers now have the ability to create end-use parts in house.

“The only difference between a toy and a tool is what it can produce,” said Weitekamp. “Whether you are running a $250 LCD printer or a $250,000 DLP machine – COR Alpha unlocks a step-change in ROI.”

As of the launch, 405nm COR Alpha is fully validated for use on Asiga 3D printers. Over the coming weeks, polySpectra says that it will announce validated print profiles for COR Alpha for many specific 3D printer models.

In July 2022, the US Department of Energy awarded 3 Million USD to polySpectra and Fortify to advance 3D printed tooling.

