Nexa3D teams up with Obsidian Solutions Group to bring 3D printing production to military and defence customers

× Expand Nexa3D NXD200

Obsidian Solutions Group LLC (OSG) – a certified 8(a), service-disabled veteran owned business that focuses on providing solutions to DoD and Intelligence communities – announced an agreement with Nexa3D to resell its NXE 400 AND NXD 200 photoplastics 3D printers.

The company, through its Applied Rapid Technologies (ART) manufacturing division, have acquired five of Nexa3D's NXE 400 printers and one of its NXD 200 systems.

Since April last year, ART have been using three NXE 400 printers to help satisfy customer requirements for short-run production plastics, and this month added two more along with one NXD 200.

ART will be working with government agencies and commercial/industrial businesses to provide additive manufacturing (AM) solutions using Nexa3Ds production-orientated resin 3D printed technology.

The partnership will allow Obsidian Solutions Group to free up some of its capacity within its cast urethane business by diverting projects directly to the Nexa3D printers.

ART have also signed up to be placed onto the Nexa3D printer reseller network, and the company will begin offering 3D printing systems from Nexa3D’s collection to help expand its own customers’ capacity for additive manufacturing.

Bruce LeMaster, Vice President of Manufacturing for ART said: “The Nexa3D equipment is freeing up capacity in our urethane business by allowing us to divert projects to the printers and the throughput on these printers is amazing.

“Prior to Christmas, we had a project that required 1,200 parts for delivery before the holidays and we printed 300 parts at a time, with each build only taking 28 minutes and the project was a big success.”

OSG co-founder and President James Wiley added: “We are very excited about this venture, and the partnership between OSG and Nexa3D will allow us to continue providing mission critical, right-time, right-place and the right level of responsive services and solutions to counter and thwart the efforts of global adversaries.”

Nexa3D printers, which are based on the company’s proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing technology, are well known for their printing speeds. The NXE 400 also features a 16-litre build volume which is said to be over double that of other currently available technologies on the market.

OSG co-founder and CEO Tyron Logan said: “Solutions is a big part of the OSG name, and we look forward to offering Nexa3D equipment to our customers as a possible answer to their needs.”

Avi Reichental, co-founder, CEO and Chairman of Nexa3D added: “We are proud to lend our technologies to OSG’s important mission to also continue our own mission of advancing AM’s capabilities.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.