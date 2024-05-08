Protolabs installs two HP Jet Fusion 5600 3D printers at European 3DP Centre

Protolabs has invested in two new HP Jet Fusion 5600 Series 3D printing systems as it expands the additive manufacturing capabilities at its European 3DP Centre.

The HP Jet Fusion 5600 series systems are said to be able to facilitate reliable, efficient, and scalable production, meaning Protolabs’ customers will now be able to obtain components and prototypes with more flexibility, as well as with higher quality and repeatability.

With these new machines, Protolabs will be looking to cater for prototyping needs as well as the robust production of final components. Protolabs says the printers will help to deliver the required final product quality thanks in part to enhanced monitoring technology which covers th entire printing process. Furthermore, its expects finished products to have more homogeneous surfaces with build lines barely visible.

Andrea Landoni, EMEA 3DP Product Manager at Protolabs, said: "In order to maintain our pioneering role within the industry, we have always prioritised the continual expansion of the machine park at our European 3DP Centre. This acquisition demonstrates that we are investing in our own capabilities, and underlines our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible support through outstanding quality and excellent products."

Fabian Schuster, Application Engineer at HP’s Personalisation & 3D Printing business, added: "To maintain our pursuit of excellence and quality while driving innovative changes in our lives, we're excited to provide Protolabs with HP's cutting-edge 3D printing technology. The fact that we supply the necessary technology for this will not change in the future – and neither will the fact that our end customers have a partner at their side in Protolabs who knows how to combine hands-on experience and expertise with this technology."