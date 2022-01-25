Roboze raises millions with backing from several new investors

Roboze, a leader in 3D printing polymers and composites for the aerospace, transportation, energy and medical industries has attracted many world-renowned investors to further accelerate its growth.

The group of new international investors includes Nova Capital (holding company of financial investments headed by Paolo Merloni, Executive Chairman of Ariston), Lagfin (Campari Group Holding), Andrea Guerra (former CEO of Luxottica, now CEO of LVMH Hospitality Excellence), Luigi De Vecchi (Chairman EMEA at Citi), Roberto Ferraresi (CEO of The Equity Club), Luca Giacometti (CEO of Galileo SPAC), Denis Faccioli (CEO of Tecres SPA) and many others.

They join an already existing pool of diverse investors such as Alfredo Altavilla (President of Ita Airways), Boris Collardi (former CEO of Julius Baer), Diego Piacentini (former senior VP of Amazon), Federico Faggin (inventor of the microprocessor) and Equiter SPA (investment fund held by Intesa San Paolo and Compagnia di San Paolo).

Alessio Lorusso, Founder & CEO of Roboze said: “This further fundraising will accelerate our momentum in the United States and will enhance our investments in Research and Development and specifically, the funding will assist in the creation of new super material in our Italian R&D centre, where we are building a new chemistry laboratory.

“We are honoured to have a group of investors of this caliber, who strongly believe in the vision of Roboze and in the change of production paradigm that our technology is enabling by replacing metals and producing parts without wasting raw materials.”

Roboze was created in 2015 with the aim to redesign global supply chains through its patented 3D printing technology for super materials, creating a new circular and sustainable production model, and currently it works with large chains including GE, Bosch, Airbus and other global organisations across many sectors.

It specialises in metal replacement 3D Printing enabling the creation of end-use parts, made possible with Roboze’s new ARGO 1000, ARGO 500 and Roboze One + 400 Xtreme machines.

Last year, the company experienced substantial economic growth and now the organisations global team exceeds 100 people, and it is currently implementing an aggressive hiring project that spreads across the U.S, Italy and Germany with plans to hire 60 ‘super experts’ within the next 12-18 months, of which 30 will be in the United States.

Along with the new investors, Roboze is also currently working with industrial manufacturing giant, Siemens Energy, to create on-demand parts manufacturing and sustainable warehousing.

Andrew Bridges, Service Frame Owner at Siemens Energy said: "We think additive manufacturing is playing a key role in digitalisation and cost out in the energy sector. At Siemens Energy we evaluated many companies and found that Roboze technology for high temperature polymers has met our engineering qualification and expectations, and as a result, we acquired our first machine and look forward to expanding our relationship with Roboze."

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.