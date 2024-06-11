Stratasys product updates aim to 'unlock more opportunities' for additive manufacturing

× Expand Stratasys HVAC duct printed with new VICTREX AM 200 material for FDM

Stratasys has announced a number of updates to its polymer additive manufacturing (AM) products and business units in a bid to 'unlock more opportunities and functionality for additive manufacturing.'

The 3D printing company says updates to its Industrial and Healthcare Business Unit products and Stratasys Direct include a new open platform for the F900 3D printer, more on-demand 3D printing capabilities and new high-performance materials.

“In making these upgrades and enhancements, we are taking and applying feedback from our customers to help them better meet their additive manufacturing needs,” said Rich Garrity, Chief Industrial Business Officer, Stratasys. “Additive manufacturing is on the cusp of a new era, where it works side-by-side with traditional means of manufacturing. Bringing new products and updates, increases our ability to become part of the manufacturing ecosystem.”

Stratasys OpenAM, a software application that enables users to modify machine controls beyond standard print settings, has been added to the F900 machine. The software, which is already available for the Fortus 450mc printer, is said to expand functionality and unlock new materials options.

The Fortus 450mc and the F900 will also benefit from new high-performance, high-strength, validated material, VICTREX AM 200, thought to be ideal for demanding industries like aerospace and medical. VICTREX AM 200 is a PEEK-based polymer that is temperature, corrosion, and chemical resistant, with excellent mechanical properties which can be utilised with soluble and breakaway support material.

Elsewhere in FDM, a new Carbon Fiber Visual Print Option will me made available for the F-123 series later this month. The new 5-slice (0.005”) layer height for FDM ABS-CF10 material is said to produce a smoother surface finish for applications that demand the durability of a carbon-filled polymer, but also requires a visually appealing finish without additional post-processing.

In addition, the F770 3D printer is now able to print in six new ASA colours, including red, white, light grey, black, blue, and yellow, in addition to its original single ivory. Stratasys believes this expanded colour palette will allow for more application versatility with FDM ASA and ABS-M30 tried-and-true engineering plastics.

Stratasys stereolithography printers are also getting an upgrade with a new Somos NeXt material which has now been validated for use on its NEO series. Somos NeXt is a resin with superior strength and can be used in automotive and consumer products, along with other applications, including prototyping, to produce durable, accurate and detailed parts.

Lastly, the company has also introduced a new Parts on Demand by GrabCAD integration which synchronises its software platform with Stratasys Direct, allowing GrabCAD Print users to access Stratasys Direct’s fleet of 3D printers, 50+ engineered materials, and stringent quality assurance.