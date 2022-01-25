SuperStile installs a large format Stratasys F770 printer to boost additive manufacturing capability

× Expand Prototype parts with an aesthetic function, designed for a non-functional demonstration aircraft, printed in ASA with the Stratasys F770 3D printer.

SuperStile - a specialist design and manufacturing partner for automotive brands - has purchased a large format Stratasys F770 3D Printer to increase the capacity of its already existing industrial grade FDM based additive manufacturing (AM) capability, providing greater agility in meeting customer requirements for accurate and larger-sized parts.

The company specialises in the design and development of exterior and interior bodywork for concept models, working prototypes and show-cars, and has produced work for a variety of large chains including Ferrrari, Giugiaro, Stellantis and BMW.

It already uses a Stratasys Fortus 380 3D printer, but according to co-founder and General Manager Franco Palmisano, SuperStile will leverage the F770’s spacious build capacity to take on an expanded range of projects, whilst maintaining its ability to meet deadlines.

Franco Palmisano said: “We have selected the F770 for three key reasons and with its mega-build volume, it will ramp up the range of prototyping jobs that we’re able to take on for customers. It also gives us greater production bandwidth across our 3D printing requirements – but importantly via an industrial-grade additive manufacturing technology that has successfully proven itself to us via our Fortus 380.”

The new printer was installed by Stratasys Italian distributor, Overmach, who worked closely with SuperStile to assess its needs and identify the most suitable solution and the F770 is now fully operational within the company’s prototyping department and has already been used to create various models including rear-view mirrors, door handles and air vents.

It is the most recent addition to Stratasys’ FDM-based 3D printers and is equipped with a large fully heated build chamber measuring 1000 x 610 x 610 mm, has the ability to print ABS-M30 and ASA thermoplastics and also uses soluble support material, which allows accurate and reliable prototype parts with complex internal structures to be designed and printed with minimal post-processing.

Despite also operating traditional CNC equipment which continues to play a role within the business, the versatility of the Stratasys’ FDM-based 3D printing technology has been seen to streamline design and development activities for SuperStile.

Palmisano added: “Thanks to our now expanded 3D printing firepower, we are well equipped to continue to push creative boundaries and meet the ever-demanding requirements of our automotive customers.”

