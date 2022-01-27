Ultimaker 3D printers help to pave the way for creative innovation among architecture students

1/10 size 3D printed model of the installation work exhibited at the Design Biennale in London.

Ultimaker has announced its engagement with the University of Tokyo, with the utilisation of digital fabrication tools in its new innovation hub, T-BOX.

The University of Tokyo’s SEKISUI House-Kuma Lab (aka, T-BOX) began with a donation from Sekisui House Co ltd, to help research the future of architecture using technology to discover ‘the future of living’. Students in the architecture department now use six flagship Ultimaker 3D printers and the Ultimaker Digital Factory software to help improve their craft and explore other areas of growth.

Mr. Toshiki Hirano, the director and assistant professor at SEKISUI HOUSE-Kuma Lab said: “Choosing Ultimaker was an excellent answer for T-BOX due to its high level of printing accuracy, speed and responsiveness, and the unlimited material range allows the students the opportunity to experiment with advanced polymers and composites to meet the demands of the real world.

“The purpose of T-BOX is to provide the full potential of development for each learner, where they explore the 3D printing system and Ultimaker Digital Factory for product development and prototype and architectural models printing, turning their visions into reality.”

T-BOX has already produced many different 3D printed models, including a model of installation work which was exhibited at the most recent Design Biennale in London. T-BOX scanned various iconic objects in London and Tokyo, converted them into 3D data, printed them using the Ultimaker printers and shipped them to London where they were assembled and displayed.

Jurgen von Hollen, CEO at Ultimaker said: “It is great to see advanced educational institutions like the University of Tokyo recognise the importance of 3D printing and to bring out the full creative inspiration of its students to prepare them to be as impactful as they can be when they enter the professional world.

“Our 3D printers, software and digital factory are used across the world in a variety of industries and applications, addressing a wide range of business benefits and I applaud the University of Tokyo for its role to help propel 3D printing in becoming a transformational business technology delivering flexibility and sustainable value.”

