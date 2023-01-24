UltiMaker launches S7 3D printer

× Expand UltiMaker S7 3D printer

UltiMaker has announced the launch of its latest desktop 3D printer, the UltiMaker S7.

The machine is the most recent addition to its ‘S’ series of desktop extrusion-based 3D printers, and is the second to be launched (after the MakerBot SKETCH Large) following the merger of MakerBot and Ultimaker 3D printing brands last year.

According to UltiMaker CEO Nadav Goshen, the new S7 has taken everything “customers loved about the S5”, UltiMaker's flagship system which is said to be used by over 25,000 customers including Briggs Automotive Company and Heineken, and “made it even better.”

New features include a flexible ‘flexplate’ build plate to ease removal of printed parts and improved automated bed levelling for reliable first-layer adhesion. The S7 also features an integrated Air Manager which filters out up to 95% of ultrafine particles (UFPs) and improves temperature regulation. These advances in temperature regulation are said to allow users to better capitalise on the S7's large 330 x 240 x 300 mm build volume, with reliable accuracy throughout the entire build.

The S7 will be compatible with the UltiMaker ecosystem of over 200 materials and UltiMaker Cura software. With the S7 Pro Bundle, users can also pair the S7 with the UltiMaker Material Station to print with up to six spools with automatic material switching and humidity control.

× Expand S7 Air Manager

Luke Taylor, Marketing Manager at 3D printing materials company Polymaker has been trying out the S7 with a customer by printing a carbon fibre mould for the spoiler of a race car.

“This part is just about as big as you can print on the S7,” Taylor said. “It has some sharp corners, so I thought we could test out the adhesion to the new flexplate, and see how our CoPA material works with such a large part. And the results were great!”

“The UltiMaker S7 is a fantastic addition to our S-Series of printers,” Goshen added. “As more customers are using 3D printing to grow and innovate their business, our goal is to provide them with a complete solution to be successful. With the new S7, customers can be setup and running in minutes: managing printers, users, and designs with our Digital Factory software, improving their 3D printing knowledge with e-learning courses on the UltiMaker Academy, and choosing from hundreds of materials and plugins using the UltiMaker Cura Marketplace.”

