West Surrey Racing adopts more Midlands 3D printed parts for 2024 British Touring Car Championship

× Expand Midlands 3D Midlands 3D extends additive manufacturing support for 2024 BTCC

Midlands 3D has announced an extension of its partnership with British Touring Car frontrunners West Surrey Racing.

The continued collaboration will see more 3D printed components, produced with HP’s Multi Jet Fusion additive manufacturing technology, used by WSR-run Team BMW and Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport 3 Series race cars throughout the 2024 BTCC season.

Paul Moloney, Managing Director, Midlands 3D, said: “Our partnership over the past two seasons with WSR has seen a significant increase in the use of our capabilities and we’re proud to support such a prestigious and successful team. We’re really demonstrating the versatility of the technology, the materials, and our ability to produce race-ready parts with super quick lead times.”

Parts include 3D printed end-use ducting and brackets alongside workshop tooling and setup equipment. The UK-based 3D printing service provider said more than 100 3D printed parts have been used, ‘following an intensive winter programme of performance-related upgrades,’ which aims to propel the BMW 330e M Sport race cars to their 17th overall title this year.

Carl Mitchell, Sporting & Operations Manager, WSR, said: “We’re thrilled to continue this technical partnership with Midlands 3D after two successful years. Using parts produced by Multi-Jet Fusion technology has reduced the lead time on the relevant components, increased car performance and - through the use of HP’s High Reusability PA12 - improved the sustainability of what we use to build and prepare our championship-winning BMWs. Midlands 3D’s ingenuity and fast production turnaround times have made them a key part of our programme of winter upgrades that are now being track-tested on our BMW race cars.”

Midlands 3D says over 75% of its production is now being attributed to batch manufacturing applications. It is also supporting the BTCC’s sustainability goals with its use of sustainable materials such as recycled filaments and HP’s High Reusability PA12 nylon.