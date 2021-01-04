Powder usage efficiency in LPBF 3D printing

Our TCT Conference at Formnext Connect series continues with Luis Ignacio Suárez Ríos, Advanced Manufacturing Strategy and Business Development at IDONIAL and a study of powder reuse in LPBF additive manufacturing. Focusing on stainless steel 316-L powder, the presentation examines the reuse of the material in consecutive printing cycles, its chemical and physical properties, and the ultimate mechanical properties of the printed parts.

Suárez Ríos also discusses the SUPREME Project - sustainable and flexible powder metallurgy processes optimisation by a holistic reduction of raw material resources and energy consumption - which aims to optimise powder metallurgy processes throughout the supply chain.

Watch the presentation on-demand here.

×

Get more from the TCT Conference @ Formnext On Demand here.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.