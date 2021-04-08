PrintParts adds 20 Markforged composite 3D printing platforms

× Expand PrintParts Markforged

New York-based service provider PrintParts has announced the addition of 20 Markforged 3D printing systems to expand its capacity to additively manufacture carbon fibre reinforced parts.

The company first invested in Markforged technology more than four years ago and, as its fleet of composite 3D printing systems has grown, has since accrued around 43,000 hours of printing time on its Industrial Composite and Desktop platforms.

These machines and Markforged’s materials have been used to produce end-use parts at lighter weights and added strength in the defence, industrial and medical sectors. Common use cases include jigs and fixtures, enclosures, brackets and end-of-arm tooling. Installing an additional 20 Markforged systems will now significantly increase PrintPart’s ability to meet the demand for such products.

“The addition of 20 new systems will triple our production capacity,” commented Michael Ruddy, Production Manager at PrintParts. “We can now produce over 10,000 parts per week and dramatically shorten lead times for our customers.”

“PrintParts provides a fantastic service to manufacturers,” added Bryan Painter, Vice President of the Americas at Markforged. “PrintParts’ expansion of 20 additional Markforged printers allows them to meet their customers’ ever-growing demand for high-performance prototypes, end-use parts and scalable production. PrintParts is truly a company reinventing manufacturing.”

Founded in 2016, PrintParts has continued to invest in 3D printing technology in order to supply customers in the aerospace, automotive, defence, robotics and medical industries. Last year, it expanded its operations to support the New York City government as a prime contractor for nasopharyngeal swabs, of which it delivered 1.5 million units, and in the first few months of this year has purchased eight machines from EnvisionTEC and took on the Formlabs Fuse 1 system too.

