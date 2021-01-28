PrintParts Inc adds Formlabs Fuse 1 SLS 3D printer to service offering

PrintParts Inc has announced the integration of Formlabs’ Fuse 1 Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) platform to expand its production parts offering.

The purchase of the machine, made available earlier this week, was made in response to a growing market demand for nylon components. PrintParts believes the addition of Fuse 1 will enhance its capacity to address customer requirements for structural, load bearing and mechanical parts. It becomes one of the first service bureaus to SLS parts printed on the Fuse 1.

PrintParts has a range of 3D printing equipment, in which it produces polymer and composite components for an array of vertical markets, including aerospace, automotive, consumer products, medical and jewellery. Its services allow users to upload part files, choose print technologies and materials for their project and have their parts shipped directly to their customers. The company has now added the Fuse 1 to that repertoire of technology.

“We have been using Formlabs SLA systems for over three years now and have been impressed with the ease of use, range of materials and print quality,” said Cody Burke, Head of Partnerships at PrintParts. “Investing in the new Fuse 1 system was the logical next step for us in order to bring high quality, industrial-grade SLS print options to our customers in a cost-efficient way.”

Formlabs’ Fuse 1 was made available earlier this week after seven years R&D work. It is equipped with a 165 x 165 x 320 mm build volume, can process materials such as Nylon 12, and promises continuous printing and reduction in downtime die to a removable and swappable build chamber.

“We have a great relationship with PrintParts and are excited that they’re among the very first service bureaus to receive a Fuse 1,” commented Dan Recht, Business Development Lead at Formlabs. “The straightforward end-to-end SLS workflow Fuse 1 provides will enable PrintParts to deliver high-performance prototypes and end-use parts to their customers.”

