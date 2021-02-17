ProductionToGo now offers PostProcess Technologies' resin removal units alongside Nexa3D SLA 3D printing tech

ProductionToGo team members display photopolymer parts from Nexa3D printers.

Additive manufacturing distributer ProductionToGo is to offer PostProcess Technologies’ resin removal solutions alongside Nexa3D’s NXE400 stereolithography (SLA) platforms.

The combination of Nexa3D’s SLA 3D printing technology with PostProcess’ DEMI 400 resin-removal units will be distributed by ProductionToGo throughout Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

This match-up of technologies, the partners believe, will enable prototype and end-use parts to be produced with faster cycle times, minimal manual labour with ‘much less hazardous detergents.’ Nexa’s NXE400 system is equipped with a 275 x 155 x 400 mm build volume, promises quick print speeds and is supported by a growing range of materials. Through ProductionToGo, the machine is now backed up by the DEMI 400 Series, which utilises the patented Submersed Vortex Cavitation (SVC) technology to ensure parts are uniformly and consistently exposed to patent-pending detergent and cavitation. The result is said to be ‘precise end-part quality’ and a ‘more efficient post-printing process.’

“Partnering with PostProcess Technologies was the missing piece of the puzzle for us to offer a truly automated process chain for series production,” commented Maximillian Neck, Managing Director of ProductionToGo. “When you can print that fast, the post-processing of the parts becomes the bottleneck. With the DEMI 400 for PostProcess, we found a solution that is fast in addition to being safe and reliable.”

“Through this partnership, we are not only expanding our availability in the DACH market, but our solutions will serve as a key to fully automating the end-to-end workflow for Nexa3D photopolymer users,” offered Florian Künne, General Manager DACH & Asia Region for PostProcess Technologies International. “We recognise ProductionToGo as one of the most cutting-edge additive players on the market and look forward to further enabling their customer base with end-to-end digital connectivity, resulting in a dramatically improved workflow.”

