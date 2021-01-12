Prosign Print and Display installs Stratasys F370 & eyes expansion of service offering

× Expand SYS Systems TCT Show stratasys_f370

UK-based printing and sign specialist Prosign Print and Display has adopted Stratasys’ F370 FDM 3D printer to enhance its design and production capabilities.

The company, which serves the events and exhibition sector, has installed the F370 to extend its service offering and take advantage of the business opportunities it opens up.

Prosign Print and Display typically uses large format 2D printing for exhibition, signage and packaging projects, but the company believes 3D printing is a complementary solution to its existing applications capability. So far, the company has used the F370 to print small volumes of functional parts at the exact quantity required, while the technology is also allowing embossed logos to be incorporated into the design and 3D printed structures that enhance the impact of 2D displays to be considered.

Customised lamps shades printed with the F370 platform.

The company has also harnessed the technology to print customised lamp shades through an interior design project and in the reverse engineering of a discontinued part for a breathalyser machine required by a bus company for its drivers. For this part, the company was able to quickly develop a prototype and then pass the high-volume production onto one of its injection moulding suppliers.

Its involvement in projects like this, plus the speed with which it can move through the product development phase, means Prosign Print and Display is now hoping to add a service bureau arm to its offering and ‘drive new revenue streams and give the flexibility to explore new opportunities beyond existing activities.’

“While a lower-end 3D printer could have possibly given us some of what we now get, I recognised immediate limitations,” commented Steve Hardy, Owner and Managing Director of Prosign Print and Display. “I don’t like to compromise, so would rather invest in a leading brand and industrial-grade machine that is reliable and progressive enough to deliver on our needs father down the line. In business, you don’t get anywhere by standing still, but the F370 enables us to move forward and push boundaries as we do so.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.