Recent developments in additive manufacturing technology standards

Standards and certification continue to be cited as one of the key shortcomings of AM’s potential, particularly as a production technology.

Organisations are working to establish widely accepted and globally recognised standards to help broaden additive’s application. ASTM has been working with ISO since 2013 to jointly develop and publish accepted standards for AM across equipment, feedstock, and application specific criteria.

Standards are crucial to enable industry in realising the potential of additive manufacturing. In this TCT Conference @ Formnext Connect presentation, Dr Martin White, Head of Additive Manufacturing Programs - Europe at ASTM highlights some of the recent work of the ASTM Center of Excellence, as well as some of the forthcoming initiatives.

