Renishaw collaborates with Additive Automations on 3D print post-processing project

Renishaw has announced a collaboration with Sheffield-based start-up Additive Automations to automate the post-processing step for metal 3D printing and deliver a more cost-effective solution for large volume production lines.

The project, named Separation of Additive-Layer Supports by Automation (or SALSA), aims to reduce cost per part by 25% through the use of collaborative robots (cobots) and digital twin technology. The process works using the cobot's integrated force sensors which collect data to determine part geometry. This data is then analysed by software to determine the location of support structures which are then removed using an end-effector tool.

“Automating support removal and finishing in AM completely changes the economics when scaling up AM, and for the first time makes it feasible for manufacturers around the world to adopt this technology in rapid production,” explained Robert Bush, founder and CEO of Additive Automations. “The digitalisation of AM also comes with an increase in quality, traceability and repeatability. Given that on average almost two thirds of post-processing costs are from finishing and support structure removal, we believe automation can reduce costs by an average of 25 per cent per part.”

Since its founding, Additive Automations has secured funding from Innovate UK and the National Research Council Canada and collaborated with both Renishaw and the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC). Renishaw says it began working with the company last year and has provided four examples of titanium parts across medical, oil and gas, automotive and mechanical engineering applications to demonstrate its support structure removal process.

“Improvements in post-processing could bring AM to the forefront of new applications in medical and aerospace applications,” explained Bryan Austin, Director of AM Sales at Renishaw. “An automated manufacturing process could make AM adoption more appealing to manufacturers operating large volume production lines.”