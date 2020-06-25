RIZE launches RIZE 2XC desktop composite 3D printer with Sindoh

× Expand Introducing the RIZE 2XC.

When 3D printer manufacturer RIZE announced a strategic partnership with South Korea-based Sindoh back in February, it marked the start of an R&D collaboration that would see a number of Sindoh machines upgraded to allow for RIZE's RIZIUM materials. Today, that alliance has been taken up a notch with the announcement of RIZE's latest 3D printing hardware.

The company, known for its desktop Augmented Polymer Deposition technology which combines plastic material extrusion with inkjet printing, has revealed details about the RIZE 2XC, a new lower-cost, composite system that's said to be well-suited and safe for industrial and academic applications. The machine is a redesigned version of Sindoh's existing dual-extrusion 2X desktop printer, which can now process RIZE's RIZIUM materials at a price point of less than $5,000 - or $3,995 for a limited time from June 30th.

The 2XC is the first product to come out of RIZE's RIZIUM Alliance, whereby 3D printing hardware partners, like Sindoh, can get access to the company's materials on their own platforms. With the 2XC, users can produce strong functional components by leveraging RIZE composite and polymer filaments like RIZIUM Carbon from one extruder and RIZIUM support material from the other.

"Sindoh's cooperative R&D effort with RIZE showed us that we chose the right partner indeed - a partner as committed to innovation in materials and technologies as we are," said BB Lee, CEO, 3D Printing Division at Sindoh Co., Ltd. "We're delighted to expand our reach into more segments of the market through the cooperative solutions we are creating with RIZE."

As the manufacturer of the world's first UL 2904 GREENGUARD certified 3D printer for safety and low emissions, the RIZE ONE, RIZE is paying extra attention to user health and safety through zero-emission, recyclable materials that limit the need for additional post-processing chemicals to ensure safer printing in an office environment. In a press release, RIZE CEO, Andy Kalambi said he believes the AM industry is "overdue for collaborating to put team safety and health as a top priority," particularly in the face of COVID-19 as many businesses have shifted to working from home or non-industrial settings.

Kalambi commented: "The RIZE 2XC brings safe, sustainable 3D printing to the compact sub-$5K category for the first time, and can help more organisations gain an important competitive edge. It is also a demonstration of our openness to work with other industry players to deliver on the promise of health and safety of 3D printing users."