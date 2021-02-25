Roboze announces US HQ to support reshoring of manufacturing

× Expand Hand-out Roboze Roboze argo Roboze's Argo 500 3D printer

Roboze has announced its US headquarters in Houston, Texas as it looks to support the reshoring of domestic production and mitigate supply chain challenges.

The new facility will allow Roboze to expand its engineering and production capacity in the US – with plans to hire more than 100 employees in the next two years – and meet a growing demand for 3D printing technology in sectors like the aerospace, oil and gas, and the mobility sectors.

Through the introduction of this facility, Roboze is inviting primarily small to medium enterprises to ‘bring production back to the point of use.’ The company says customers like GE, Leonardo and the US Army all utilise its on-demand, on-site production offering to reduce lead time and costs. Roboze suggests companies harnessing this offering can address production gaps and reduce transportation contributions to greenhouse gas emissions.

Founded in Italy, Roboze is a supplier of extrusion-based 3D printing systems that can process materials like ULTEM 9085, Carbon PA, PEEK and Carbon PEEK to produce parts that require high mechanical properties like strength and durability. It sets up its US headquarters in Texas to position itself close to key industries, like aerospace and energy, as well as to Houston’ renowned universities. In the next three months, the company expects to hire 30 new employees to bolster its engineering, marketing and sales teams, with a growth of 70% targeted by the end of the year.

“Houston ranks as one of the top U.S cities for manufacturing plants and industrial employment and home to exciting scientific initiatives at the Houston Spaceport and Rice University,” commented Roboze founder and CEO Alessio Lorusso. “We are delighted to open up new headquarters in Houston and bolster our team with the best and brightest engineers and technical workers in Houston to position the city as one of the most important 3D printing hubs globally.”

