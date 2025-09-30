Roboze opens office in Abu Dhabi to support manufacture of critical parts in UAE

Roboze has opened a new office in Abu Dhabi to support the aerospace, defence, transportation, and oil & gas sectors.

The new facility will help to localise Roboze additive manufacturing technology and enable the in-country production of strategic components for the UAE industry. It also bolsters the company's presence in the Middle East following a joint venture in Saudi Arabia.

Roboze has sought to open the new office in response to what it describes as 'heavy investment' in economic diversification and the creation of an industrial ecosystem focused on sovereign production. The company is therefore hoping its additive manufacturing technology can be a key enabler in reducing the country's dependence on global supply chains and increasing its ability to produce critical parts locally for aerospace, defence, and oil & gas.

“The opening of our office in Abu Dhabi represents a fundamental step in Roboze’s global expansion strategy,” said Alessio Lorusso, CEO & Founder of Roboze. “The United Arab Emirates are today an international benchmark for innovation, energy, and defence. With our technology, we want to support the country in strengthening its production autonomy, fostering the creation of resilient and highly technological supply chains. We are already working with the largest Emirati companies, and together we are localizing the production of parts for the country’s strategic industries.”

“Our direct presence in Abu Dhabi allows us to build strong relationships with leading companies in the country, working together to localise strategic components and strengthen the resilience of their supply chains,” added Giacomo Riboni, Vice President of Corp Development & Middle East General Manager at Roboze.