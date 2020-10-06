Rustin achieves significant time and cost reductions in tooling production with FDM 3D printing

× Expand Rustin Stratasys Rustin minimised downtime on Alstom’s production lines by producing end connectors for a right-angled joint that were 3D printed in ULTEM 9085 resin.

Rubber sealing company Rustin has recorded significant time and cost reductions using Stratasys’ Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) 3D printing technology for prototyping and production applications.

The company has integrated the Fortus F370 for its prototyping needs, accounting for a third of jobs handed by the company, and the Fortus 450mc to support its tooling production efforts.

Since bringing in the 3D printing platform, Rustin has managed to reduce lead times of up to six weeks down to just a few days, while tooling components have been additively manufactured 50% less cost than traditionally made parts. The company is working with Stratasys’ Nylon 12CF, ABS and ULTEM 9085 materials, with the latter recently being utilised to produce an emergency production line part for rail equipment OEM Alstom. In this instance, an engine air duct had failed and Alstom had to quickly source a replacement component, which was turned around in four days as Rustin paired thermal isolation material and a silicone sleeve with 3D printed end connectors to create right-angled joints to replace the damaged duct. Another case saw the transport company procure a device for mounting windshield seals in its trams, which Rustin provided in the Nylon 12CF material.

Read more: Exclusive interview - Retiring Stratasys founder Scott Crump on his 3D printing legacy

The integration of additive manufacturing has helped Rustin to better serve its customers, reacting quickly to emergencies, tackling designs that were previously not possible, and doing so at reduced costs.

“It’s about time, operational speed and production capabilities and with Stratasys FDM additive manufacturing we have more of each than we would with traditional machining methods,” commented Rustin Managing Director Louis Rustin. “The result of this efficiency means that our operators are effectively given more time to devote to applications like moulds or dies in which traditional manufacturing is still deployed, but are nevertheless more labour intensive. Collectively, leveraging our Fortus 450mc we have less machine downtime, less capital and less labour, which means we can redistribute manpower elsewhere.”

“Rustin, with its storied history, is a prime example of French ingenuity and willingness to adapt to a continuously changing market – which is especially difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Yann Rageul, Head of Manufacturing Business Unit for EMEA and Asia at Stratasys. “The adoption of Stratasys additive manufacturing solutions shows the company embracing technology that will ultimately aid and grow its business-offering in the present as well as aiding to plan for the future.”