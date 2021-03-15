Sandvik & BEAMIT team with Immensa Additive Manufacturing Group to target MENA region

× Expand BEAMIT Metal printed parts

Sandvik Additive Manufacturing and part subsidiary BEAMIT have announced a strategic partnership with Immensa Additive Manufacturing Group to expand high-end metal 3D printing applications in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Founded in 2016, Immensa develops industrial and mechanical parts in the defence, transportation and oil and gas sectors. The company operates in Dubai, Sharjah, Kuwait, Riyadh and Dammam, with more than 30 additive manufacturing engineers and now access to the expertise of both Sandvik and BEAMIT.

Within this partnership, the companies hope to expand the range of high-end components produced with advanced additive manufacturing materials in countries like the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Sandvik’s metal powders, such as its super-duplex stainless steels and nickel-based super alloys, will play a significant role in the collaboration, as will BEAMIT’s additive manufacturing services expertise.

“We are truly excited by the relationship with Sandvik Additive Manufacturing, who are known for their industrial innovation, leading materials expertise and extensive knowledge in a wide range of additive processes,” commented Fahmi AlShawwa, CEO at Immensa. “We see this as a huge opportunity for regional components for the most demanding industries, made in advanced and unique materials from Sandvik. We look forward to collaborating with Sandvik, who has one of the widest alloy programmes for AM under the Osprey brand and leading printing capabilities via the BEAMIT Group. This partnership will create some ground-breaking new solutions, that enable broader customer adoption of AM.”

“We recognise the big potential for additive technology in the MENA region,” added Kristian Egeberg, President of Sandvik Additive Manufacturing. “Through Sandvik’s 158 years of materials knowledge and our strong expertise across the additive value chain – from metal powder to finished components – we look forward to help drive the implementation of additive manufacturing across a number of industries in the area.”

