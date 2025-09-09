Sandvik launches patent-pending MAR 55 tool steel powder for metal additive manufacturing

× Expand Sandvik

Sandvik has launched the patent-pending Osprey MAR 55 metal additive manufacturing tool steel powder.

The company says the material 'bridges the gap between maraging steels and tool steels' and boasts 'good mechanical properties and wear resistance.'

Sandvik suggests users will no longer have to choose between good weldability of carbon-free maraging steels and the performance of carbon bearing steels. It has been designed for 'excellent PBF-LB processability without the need for plate preheating' and is said to be ideal for tooling applications that require hardness levels above 50 HRC and wear resistance exceeding that of the 18-Ni class of maraging steels.

Osprey MAR 55 is also said to show enhanced nitriding properties and, when compared to 18Ni300 maraging steel, boasts an improved hot hardness (up to 600°C) and a 50% reduction in nickel and molybdenum content. Sandvik claims the leaner composition in MAR 55 significantly reduces both energy and emission factors, with a 21% reduction in embedded CO2 (emission factor tCo2/t) and a reduction of 26% in embedded energy (KWh/kg) for the raw material make-up in MAR 55 versus 18Ni300. This is based on nominal embedded energy factors for virgin materials. If recycled raw materials are used, then energy and emissions are further reduced.

Customers, such as Seco, a leading global provider of metal cutting solutions, have reported a longer service life using MAR 55 compared to 18Ni300.

"To me, MAR 55 is the material with the most interest and attention today," said lngemar Bite, R&D Manager at Seco. "It has now, after evaluations and extensive testing, been implemented in our production. We have used it both for prototyping and field testing, and products that are running today in our customers' production."

Faraz Deirmina, Principal Metallurgist at Powder Solutions, Sandvik, added: "Before MAR 55, customers had to choose between good weldability and performance. This new alloy bridges the gap between maraging steels and carbon bearing tool steels. It means that the alloy is easily weldable, with exceptional toughness. Also, it can be heat-treated without the need for prior costly solution annealing (austenitization) or cryogenic treatments. At the same time its wear and fatigue resistance are similar to the carbide strengthened tempered martensitic microstructures of medium carbon tool steels."