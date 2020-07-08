Setforge Engineering adopts 9T Labs composite 3D printing technology to replace metal industrial parts

× Expand Setforge 9T Labs

French research and development company Setforge Engineering is using 9T Labs’ Red Series composite 3D printing system to replace metal industrial parts.

The company, a subsidiary of Farinia Group, is a supplier of high-volume metal components to the automotive and aerospace industries. Having adopted 9T Labs’ Red Series, Setforge is working with Institut de Soudure and Arts et Métiers to develop a process called EPITHER that aims to produce structural composite parts in high volumes in a bid to reduce part weight and production costs.

Setforge has integrated the Red Series through 9T Labs subscription offering, which includes hardware, Finite Element Analysis tools through its Fibrify software and application engineering services. The Red Series platform is made up of a Build Module, which has dimensions of 350 x 270 x 250 mm and a heated chamber up to 100°C, and Fusion post-processing unit, which has the same dimensions and a chamber that reaches 400°C. The platform is capable of producing carbon fibre-reinforced parts with high fibre volume up to 60% and low void content of <1%.

“The Red Series subscription provides us with flexibility in process simulation and digital prototyping, as well as the potential to extent our patented process to high series production of carbon composites,” commented Damien Felix, Head of the EPITHER programme. “We needed an additional technology to reach our goals. We have found the right level of mastery in both additive manufacturing and post consolidation with Red Series and the great support of the 9T Labs team. This important step will allow us to substitute metals and scale the production of structural composites to thousands of pieces at a cost competitive structure.”

“Setforge is a great example of an innovative parts manufacturing company creating new market opportunities by substituting metals with structural composites,” added 9T Labs co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer Giovanni Cavolina. “We are extremely proud to support Setforge in this mission. The combination of 9T Labs’ knowledge in composites and Setforge’s expertise in production will enable serial production using additive manufacturing of carbon-fibre-reinforced polymers.”

