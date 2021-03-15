Sindoh's new S100 3D printer is first to support Materialise Bluesint PA12

× Expand Sindoh S100 is first to support Materialise Bluesint PA12 technology.

Korean 3D printer manufacturer Sindoh has announced the launch of the Sindoh S100 - its first large-scale industrial polymer additive manufacturing system and the first machine to support Materialise’s Bluesint PA12 technology.

The Belgian 3D printing company introduced Bluesint PA12 last year to enable selective laser sintering with up to 100% re-used powder, promising comparable mechanical and visual properties for parts 3D printed with 100% recycled material to those produced with fresh powder. Now after undergoing testing in-house and with select customers, Sindoh will be the first to offer the technology commercially with Materialise stepping in as its first customer after agreeing to acquire five S100 machines.

“Bluesint PA12 represents a major step towards making 3D printing more sustainable.”, said Fried Vancraen, CEO of Materialise. “The introduction of the Sindoh S100 printer, the first to support Bluesint PA12, will help us empower our customers to make a choice for sustainability.”

The S100 operates with a build volume of 510 x 510 x 500 mm and two lasers, each with a flexible spot size, which cover the entirety of the print bed. The machine is said to offer high productivity thanks to additional features such as a removable build system, the ability to work with variable later thicknesses, and semi-automatic calibration and remote diagnostic maintenance capabilities. For materials, engineers are able to tweak the machine’s parameters and work with a range of powders, including those with processing temperatures up to 200℃. Sindoh lists Evonik PA12, BASF Ultrasint PA11, TPU and PP as just some of the materials compatible with the machine. Furthering its collaboration with Materialise, Each S100 is bundled with Magics Print 25, a Materialise Build Processor and its Control Platform (MCP) and is fully compatible with Magics RP and Streamics.

Dr. Woo, Suk-Hyung, Chairman of Sindoh said: “This new product also demonstrates the excellent synergy of Materialise Software and the 60 years of hardware manufacturing experience of Sindoh. Combining the latest technologies of both companies, it enables significant reduction in production cost as well as excellent printing performance.”

