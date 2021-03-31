SLM Solutions and Elementum 3D announced metal additive manufacturing materials partnership

× Expand SLM 280

SLM Solutions and Elementum 3D have announced a partnership that will allow users of SLM metal 3D printing platforms a greater choice of materials.

The companies have come together to cater for additive manufactures looking for materials beyond the industry standard to produce advanced products. It will mean users of SLM Solutions machines will now have access to materials they previously didn’t.

Elementum 3D recently installed an SLM 280 systems to test and define new powder development, while it already has an extensive portfolio of metal additive manufacturing materials. Within its portfolio are aluminium, copper, nickel alloy, steel alloy and tantalum powders which are developed according to the ISO 9001 quality management certification. Last year, the company was also granted patents in the US, Canada and Australia for its Reactive Additive Manufacturing technology which has helped Elementum 3D develop aluminium 1000, 2024, 6061, 7050 and 7075 materials.

Part of the reason SLM Solutions has sought to partner with Elementum 3D is this demonstration of its ability to expand the diversity of metal additive manufacturing materials, particularly as the adoption and application of 3D printing technology continues to grow in industries like aerospace, automotive and defence.

“It’s imperative to provide every manufacturer with the option to adopt the disruptive power of additive manufacturing and having the right materials available that will meet their specific needs is the first step,” commented Dr Jacob Nuechterlein, President and founder of Elementum 3D.

“It’s great to have partners like Elementum 3D that focuses on meeting the extended needs and desires of our customer base,” added Charlie Grace, Chief Sales Officer at SLM Solutions.

