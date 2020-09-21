Smart International Group launches Smart3D Macro 3D printer series

× Expand Smart3D Macro PM Smart3D Macro PM.

Industry Supplies of the Smart International Group has launched a series of 3D printing platforms which have been designed to support manufacturers through the product development and production phases.

The Smart3D Macro consists of two offerings: the office-friendly Prototyping Unit (PU), to help designers and engineers develop products, and the Production Module, which comprises four 3D printers, and is designed to facilitate the manufacture of said products on the factory floor. Each PM is supplemented by a dedicate computer, active drying capabilities based off the company’s Hybrid Drying Technology, and advanced print farm management and automation features.

Shipping immediately, Macro printers boasts an actively heated 350 x 350 x 400 mm build chamber up to 120°C and is capable of processing ABS, nylon, PEEK, PA 12, TPU, composite materials and more. The machines also have automatic bed levelling, a dual extrusion print head with automatic nozzle lifting and a max temperature of 500°C, and a HEPA filter for air filtration.

These capabilities are underpinned with a host of software options, including the Smart3D Slicer, Smart3D Cloud or LAN management software, an IoT solution that operates as a serverless neural network and the Factory Management module which allows Smart3D systems to be integrated with Enterprise Resource Planning software to manage the full workflow of the factory of facility.

“The global manufacturing industry is a $12T opportunity for disruptions and 3D printing is widely considered the technology that primed to do that,” commented Roberto Gawanski, CEO of Industry Supplies. “With the Smart3D Macro, we aim at beginning to unlock its true potential. With the impact of the current pandemic in their established supply chain, many companies are looking for local, in-house or in-demand production alternatives. We’re proud to bring to the market this cutting-edge manufacturing solution.”

Industry Supplies belongs to the Smart International Group and is also a sister company to Smart International, of which KODAK 3D Printing is its licenced brand. While KODAK 3D printing is dedicated to delivering professional desktop solutions to market, Smart3D is working to deliver industrial 3D printing systems.