Additive Flow set to showcase additive manufacturing production engineering software at Formnext

Additive Flow has announced it will showcase its production engineering software at Formnext 2022 in Frankfurt.

The company says the team at the booth will demonstrate how its platform delivers cost, time and quality efficiencies for metal additive manufacturing applications.

The platform allocates the optimum build parameters at every location within the final model to achieve the desired objectives of each particular case, according to Additive Flow. The company says that it leverages simultaneous, multi-scale optimisation encompassing material, manufacturing, and quality so additive manufacturing can be deployed for cost-effective serial production.

Alexander Pluke, CEO at Additive Flow, said: “Additive Flow exists to address common, unresolved challenges experienced across the production workflow for AM applications. Our software operates after the CAD stage and hands over to CAM, handling siloed data to integrate and improve production processes for AM in record times with validated outcomes.”

Many additive manufacturing teams are weighed down by excessive information and yet feel they lack data to make the best decisions, claims Additive Flow. The company says it addresses this while accelerating workflow and improving production outcomes. Additive Flow has worked with teams and facilities at National Physics Laboratory and companies such as EOS, Autodesk and Airbus.

Through working with these names, Additive Flow says it has demonstrated its full capabilities in commercial projects where benefits include increased production speeds of up to 200%, reduction in porosity of 41.3%, reduced cost per part of up to 35.75%, reduction of workflow development times from 80 hours down to 10 minutes, 2000x increase in computing speeds, thermal compliance and zero non-conformance down from 44%.

Pluke added: “We really can’t wait to welcome people on to our stand at Formnext this year. Our headline metrics are impressive, and we can show anyone that visits our stand how they were achieved or independently validated. Parts and comprehensive case studies will be available to view to enable them to understand the power of our production engineering approach, which is available as software or services.”

Additive Flow launched its workflow optimisation software platform in 2020.

