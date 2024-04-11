AMAZEMET adopts Siemens Xcelerator software to support scaling of metal AM solutions

× Expand Siemens AMAZEMET adopts Siemens Xcelerator software to build closed-loop production chain for metal AM materials and post-processing equipment

Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that its Siemens Xcelerator software portfolio is being used by metal additive manufacturing company AMAZEMET to help scale and build its closed-loop production chain.

AMAZEMET, a spin-off of the Warsaw University of Technology, is focused on the commercialisation of ultrasonic atomisation for in-house manufacturing of tailored powders, particularly for AM. According to AMAZEMET CEO Łukasz Żrodowski, the company has grown to an international team of 60, with partnerships with science and technology groups with a key focus on industrial 3D printing.

Żrodowski said: “With our team expanding, centralising data became crucial to prevent costly errors like sending incorrect designs for production. That’s why we went digital with Siemens Xcelerator to streamline our growing data from designing and producing our technologies.”

AMAZEMET’s core rePowder product is an ultrasonic atomiser which can produce metal powder from any alloy in any feedstock form, even in small quantities. The company has also developed post-processing solutions including its inFurner affordable high-vacuum laboratory furnace for heat treatment processes.

Żrodowski continued: “Siemens’ NX significantly reduces our product development time, offering stability and reliability even with the complex assemblies found in our rePowder device, preventing data losses and system crashes. Siemens’ Teamcenter X provides a cloud-based, harmonised data structure ensuring all files and service documentation are accessible anywhere at any time.”

Mariusz Zabielski, vice president, Country Manager Poland and Czech Republic, Siemens Digital Industries Software added: “It’s great to see a Polish company bringing new technologies to market and enhancing Poland’s position as a crucible of true innovation in the additive manufacturing space. AMAZEMET are another perfect example of how innovators and pioneers across a wide range of industries are adopting the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to digitally transform and scale their businesses and fulfil the promise of widespread metal additive manufacturing adoption.”