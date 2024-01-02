CoreTechnologie releases upgraded version of 4D_Additive with new lattice structure module

× Expand CoreTechnologie

Software company CoreTechnologie has announced an upgrade to its 3D printing software 4D_Additive with a new lattice structure module. The new functions are used to create individualised structures that enable a customised production of lightweight mechanical components and consumer goods.

The 4D_Additive software version 1.5 features a completely revised lattice structure module according to the company. With the help of new functions, complex geometries for 3D printing of lightweight mechanical components and consumer goods can be created quickly in a customised way. For example, shoes and bicycle saddles can be customised to meet individual customer requirements.

With the software’s new lattice structure functions, additively manufactured components with additional properties such as progressive damping, efficient heat exchange, lightweight design or functions of an assembly integrated into one component can be quickly developed and optimised according to CoreTechnologie.

The company says the cell size and grid thickness of the structures can be adapted to the load profile using a colour graphic so that the areas with higher loads are adaptively generated with a denser structure. The software’s Nastran interface enables the transfer of data to CAE calculation systems to validate the geometries generated in seconds says CoreTechnologie.

With 22 different grid types, internal and external grids are generated on the basis of the original 3DCAD models. Individual surface areas or parts of the component volume are quickly and easily replaced with lightweight and high strength structures such as gyroids.

CoreTechnologie says that the creation of perforation patterns is possible with the help of new Boolean functions. Thousands of holes of any size are automatically generated so that they are perpendicular to the surface of the CAD model.

The company highlights appliations such as 3D printed moulds for Vacuum thermoforming or the production of catalytic converters as interesting uses for the technology.