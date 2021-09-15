Markforged launches Eiger Fleet software to support global additive manufacturing scale ups

Markforged has announced the launch of a cloud-based software platform that has been designed to help users scale their adoption of additive manufacturing.

With Eiger Fleet, Markforged is confident that users of its 3D printing technology will be able to deploy a ‘globally-connected, distributed manufacturing fleet’ that boasts a ‘centralised source of control over their printers, users and part production.’

Markforged says that Eiger Fleet will enable users to automate their business processes and expand their application of 3D printing across their entire business. They will have access to enterprise level features that allow users, devices and data to be managed with greater control and efficiency, facilitating parts to be additively manufactured on-demand and at the point of need.

Among the key features of Eiger Fleet are the ability to control which part, build, devices, print operations and data are accessible to users, according to job responsibilities, and the ability to connect additive manufacturing processes to their existing enterprise software systems. Users will also be able to manage a digital inventory of parts, leveraging batch operations and organisation-wide presets, while also tracking, analysing and sharing key performance indicators of the time and cost savings from 3D printing.

“Additive technology is transforming manufacturing around the world. Eiger Fleet fuels the expansion of additive manufacturing by giving our customers the right set of control and management tools that address the concerns of security, quality management, auditing or user error,” commented David Benhaim, CTO and co-founder of Markforged. “Our customers are able to grow their operations with the right level of control over quality and process. Eiger Fleet is setting the pace for what’s possible in the future of manufacturing, through cloud-enabled distributed manufacturing.”

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is one company already using the Eiger Fleet platform to manage the production of parts and tools for their global fleet of wind turbines with Markforged 3D printers.

Since adopting the software, the company has created a digitised Kanban inventory system, from which teams can order parts from their ERP system and have them manufactured by nearby Markforged 3D printers. In doing this, Vestas has recorded lead time and cost savings, with one marking tool used for the assembly of blades on its wind turbines able to be produced and delivered in three days at a cost below $100, whereas it used to take three weeks and cost thousands of dollars.

"Over the past several years, Direct Digital Manufacturing (DDM) has evolved at Vestas to connect our factories around the world to support agile production of parts and tools on demand,” offered Jeremy Haight, Principal Engineer, Industrial Automation and Additive Manufacturing at Vestas. “We depend on the Markforged platform with Eiger Fleet and Blacksmith to provide the centralised control, enterprise resource planning (ERP), asset management, and other system integration and print analysis for industrial grade additive manufacturing that our global business needs."

Markforged has been demonstrating the Eiger Fleet software platform at this week’s RAPID + TCT and has made the solution available worldwide as a paid software subscription on all Markforged printers.

