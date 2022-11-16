Oqton and DigiFabster partner on advanced manufacturing e-commerce solution

Dental parts on Oqton booth at Formnext

Oqton and DigiFabster have announced a partnership that aims to combine both company’s respective advanced manufacturing and instant quoting capabilities in a new e-commerce solution.

Oqton, a manufacturing software provider which has developed an AI-powered, cloud-based Manufacturing Operating System (MOS), says the agreement with the California-based Software as a Service (SaaS) company will help manufacturers to automate their entire production workflow.

“E-commerce continues to be a disruptive force — transforming consumer behavior and our expectations for easy-to-use services,” said Dr. Ben Schrauwen, SVP & General Manager, Oqton. “We saw a real opportunity to bring together Oqton’s advanced manufacturing capabilities with DigiFabster’s e-commerce solution to transform the entire process. Through the combination of a convenient, modern frontend experience with streamlined backend processes such as digital inventory management, and automated fulfilment and logistics, we’ve automated the entire production workflow to provide a more efficient experience for manufacturers and purchasers.”

The partnership is said to benefit both manufacturers and buyers with an integrated, purpose-built order, payment, and production automation solution that overcomes challenges in on-demand manufacturing and complex dynamics around production capacities.

“We believe all manufacturing shops should have access to software that is both quick to implement and makes a significant impact on day-to-day shop operations,” said Konstantin Ivanov, CEO, DigiFabster. “Our partnership with Oqton provides manufacturing companies with an integrated solution that unlocks the power of eCommerce sales along with providing the critical data to automate the complete production process.”

According to DigiFabster, users of the platform can be up and running within a few hours. One DigiFabster user, Kason Knight, owner and chief engineer at I-Solids, reported 30% savings on time spent generating part estimates.

Knight added: “We’re also seeing a 200% monthly return on our investment. Most of that is derived from a reduction in labor costs and an improvement in quality control.”

