Velo3D releases Flow 5.0 for enhancing control of 3D printing

Velo3D has announced the latest release of its Flow print preparation software.

Flow 5.0 is said to unlock an array of new capabilities for engineers using Velo3D’s fully integrated solution including user-selectable core parameter sets that provide enhanced control over builds with the ability to assign different parameters to any part of the build plate.

The company says that this improvement, in addition to Flow’s ability to apply skin and contour overrides, gives customers enhanced control over the final material properties of printed parts.

“Through our software, we are able to continually expand our manufacturing capabilities based on customers’ needs and feedback,” said Alexander Varlahanov, VP of Engineering at Velo3D. “By enabling selectable core parameters for customers, engineers can modify the material properties of their parts to better suit the need of the application, including more isotropic parts. This even works on builds with multiple types if parts where each requires a different core parameter set.”

The new Flow 5.0 released also includes checks and messages that identify possible errors before a build starts, which according to the company reduces likelihood of customers experiencing failures in their builds. Velo3D says this allows customers to be confident that a part will print successfully before the process begins.

Flow now also includes labelling for objects. Velo3D says it allows customers to easily add alphanumeric characters, such as serial numbers or other unique identifying text, to builds within the Flow print preparation software to clearly identify and label instances of parts. Once print files are produced, the characters can be updated through a new Label Updater tool.

According to Velo3D, the release also enables a faster method to calculate build times for builds of different part quantity. After a part has been prepared for print, users can vary the quantity of the part and see updated build times to better understand the economics of scaled production. The company says this enables contract manufacturers to speed up the quoting process and accelerates OEM planning and scheduling.

The software, which is part of Velo3D’s fully integrated metal AM solution, takes traditional CAD files and turns them into print files without any specialisation or design for additive manufacturing (DfAM). Other parts of the solution include the Sapphire range of printers, Assure quality assurance software, and the Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process.

