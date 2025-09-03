SprintRay acquires EnvisionTec dental portfolio following Desktop Metal bankruptcy

Expand EnvisionTEC EnvisionTEC dental arches Orthodontic arches printed in E-Model Light and E-Orthoshape.

Dental 3D printing brand SprintRay has acquired the EnvisionTec/ETEC portfolio of dental products, following Desktop Metal's bankruptcy.

EnvisionTec, which was acquired by Desktop Metal in 2021, had seen its dental business fall under the Desktop Health umbrella within the wider Desktop Metal organisation. Desktop Metal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July, with the foreign subsidiaries of EnvisionTec, ExOne and AIDRO s.r.l set to be sold.

While Anzu Partners has already made moves for the EnvisionTec (and ExOne) subsidiaries, the ETEC dental portfolio is not part of this transaction.

SprintRay has now positioned itself to acquire the ETEC dental business, inclusive of patents, trademarks, inventory and other intellectual property related to its dental materials and 3D printing technologies. The company describes the acquisition as a 'strategic move' that 'underscores its unwavering focus on dentistry' and reinforces its commitment to providing dental professionals with 'advanced, reliable and regulatory-compliant resins.'

The EnvisionTec dental portfolio includes the patented cDLM (continuous digital light manufacturing) technology in the Envision One and the Einstein DLP printer lines, as well as materials like the hybrid nanoceramic Flexcera resin for 3D printed dental prostehtics, which is FDA 510(k) Class II cleared, CE Marked, and MDR Class I certified.

"SprintRay's acquisition of EnvisionTEC's dental portfolio ensures existing customers continue to have the tools and support they rely on, while also strengthening our position in dental labs," said Amir Mansouri, PhD, SprintRay Co-founder and CEO. "Our mission to transform dentistry through accessible, reliable 3D printing technology hasn't wavered. This strategic move reinforces that commitment."

Subsequent to the acquisition, SprintRay is promising existing users of EnvisionTec's dental offering ongoing technical support, continued production of EnvisionTec and Desktop Health resins, and the potential validation of said resins on SprintRay platforms.