Desktop Metal launches Desktop Health business line with Michael Mazen Jafar at the helm

Desktop Metal has launched a new business line dedicated to the dental, orthodontic and otolaryngology markets with healthcare executive Michael Mazen Jafar appointed as CEO and President.

Desktop Health will leverage solutions from Desktop Metal’s additive manufacturing portfolio, such as Digital Light Processing (DLP), Continuous Digital Light Manufacturing (cDLM) and 3D Bioplotter, all of which come courtesy of EnvisionTEC, and its proprietary metal binder jetting technology. The company intends to harness these technologies to facilitate patient-specific products across the aforementioned sectors.

As President and CEO of Desktop Health, Jafar brings to the company nearly 20 years’ experience within the healthcare sector, most recently as Chief Commercial Officer at Evolus, a performance beauty company, but also at Allergen, where he led the ophthalmology and medical aesthetics division. Here, he worked on several of the company’s marquee brands, including Botox Cosmetic, JUVEDERM Collection and CoolSculpting.

Joining up with Desktop Metal to lead Desktop Health, Jafar will work to improve the application of the company’s technology in the digital dentistry, metal implant production and bone regeneration, while also looking to research extensions of its core technology across ‘cardiology, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, dermatology and plastic surgery.

“Today, the world manufactures more than $85 billion in medical and dental implants each year,” commented Desktop Metal co-founder and CEO. “We think a large percentage of these parts could be printed and patient-specific before the end of the decade, making this market a key opportunity for Desktop Metal. We look forward to building a best-in-class team to work with our industry partners to bring patient-specific solutions to the market at scale.”

“I am excited to join Desktop Metal at such an important time in medical technology,” added Jafar. “I want to build on years of the company’s research and development to bring its core technology and advanced materials to many healthcare specialities. Desktop Health has a mission to change the way patients experience personalised healthcare, through innovation and science-based solutions.”

