Stratasys launches three new 3D printers as it accelerates into "Additive Manufacturing 2.0 era"

× Expand Stratasys H350 printer based on SAF technology.

Stratasys has announced three new polymer 3D printers today in a bid to accelerating “into the Additive Manufacturing 2.0 era.”

The additive manufacturing pioneer says the trio of machines, which consists of three different polymer 3D printing processes, aim to accelerate the shift from traditional to additive manufacturing for low-to-mid-volume production applications.

“We are accelerating into the Additive Manufacturing 2.0 era, in which we see global manufacturing leaders move beyond prototyping to fully embrace the agility that 3D printing brings to the entire manufacturing value chain,” said Stratasys CEO Dr. Yoav Zeif. “The disruptions we are seeing today on both the supply and demand side of global supply chains are a clear sign that the status quo isn’t working. Additive manufacturing gives companies the total flexibility to decide when, where, and how to produce parts. That’s why we’re committed to being the complete provider of polymer 3D printing solutions for our world-class customer base.”

Stratasys Origin One

The first is the Stratasys Origin One 3D printer, the first product to come out of the company’s takeover of start-up Origin last year. This new system uses proprietary P3 technology and a software-first architecture to produce parts at volume in a wide range of open, certified third-party materials with industry-leading accuracy, detail, finish, repeatability, and time to part. The technology is said to have been optimised on “virtually all aspects” to “improve reliability and performance.” With orders starting next month, Stratasys estimates there is a 3.7 billion USD market opportunity by 2025 for the production-oriented segments suited to the Origin One, including automotive, consumer goods, medical, dental, and tooling applications.

The second machine launched today is the first from the new H Series Production Platform built on its SAF technology announced earlier this year. The H350 printer, which features around a dozen SAF 3D printed parts itself, is said to provide production-level throughput for end-use parts and promises production consistency, a competitive and predictable cost per part, and complete control for the production of thousands of parts such as covers, connectors, hinges, cable holders, electronics housings, and ducting.

The H350 printer has been in beta testing since early this year with service bureaus and contract manufacturers in Europe, Israel, and the United States, including Stratasys Direct Manufacturing. It is expected to ship more broadly to customers in Q3 of this year. Stratasys is using certified third-party materials for H Series systems. The initial material is Stratasys High Yield PA11, which is a bio-based plastic made from sustainable castor oil.

Completing the launch line-up is a more familiar Stratasys platform. The Stratasys F770 3D printer adopts Stratasys’ industrial-grade FDM technology and features the longest fully heated build chamber on the market with a generous build volume of over 372 litres for the production of large prototypes, jigs and fixtures, and tooling applications requiring standard thermoplastics. The F770 is compatible with Stratasys Soluble support material to simplify post-processing and also GrabCAD Print software, MTConnect standard and the GrabCAD SDK to streamline workflows and enable connectivity.

Stratasys will be sharing more details on these latest systems in a launch event later today. Check back here for more updates.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.