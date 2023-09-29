Thyssenkrupp and Wilhelmsen Unveil Pelagus 3D at NAMIC's Global Additive Manufacturing Summit 2023

Revolutionising maritime procurement

In the maritime world, the need for spare parts can turn from routine to critical when you're miles away from the nearest port. It's a logistical challenge that has plagued the industry for years. Enter Pelagus 3D, a joint venture between Thyssenkrupp and Wilhelmsen, unveiled at the NAMIC Global Additive Manufacturing Summit 2023. Interestingly, the venture is based in Singapore, a city-state with a maritime history that stretches back centuries, adding a layer of historical resonance to this modern innovation.

Pelagus 3D, whose name means "The Open Sea," is more than just another digital platform. It aims to tackle the long-standing issue of procuring spare parts at sea by offering 3D-priced procurement solutions. The platform aspires to make digital warehousing and on-demand spare parts not just a lofty idea but an operational reality.

The venture has set its sights high, aiming to serve more than 3,000 vessels and oil and gas platforms worldwide. While the collaboration between a German industrial company and a Norwegian maritime firm may seem unusual, it's this very diversity that could make Pelagus 3D a game-changer in the industry.

The platform is designed to serve a variety of stakeholders, from fleet managers and oil & gas end users to OEMs and additive manufacturers. With the backing of Thyssenkrupp's technological capabilities and Wilhelmsen's extensive maritime network, Pelagus 3D could well be the catalyst for a new era of cooperation and efficiency in maritime logistics.

Pelagus 3D represents a significant step towards a more sustainable and efficient maritime industry. By focusing on real-world applications for additive manufacturing, the platform could set a new standard for how the maritime world approaches procurement and maintenance.

