Titan Robotics launches new large-format pellet extrusion 3D printing platform

× Expand Titan Robotics Atlas 3.6

Titan Robotics has announced the launch of a new large-format pellet extrusion 3D printing system.

The Atlas 3.6 has been introduced off the back of significant industry demand and has been made commercially available immediately. While primarily designed for pellet extrusion and equipped with a dual pellet extruder, the machine is also compatible with Titan’s hybrid pellet and filament extrusion options.

Representing a significant increase on the build capacity of Titan’s Atlas-H in the Z-axis, the Atlas 3.6 machine boasts a build volume of 50 x 50 x 72 inches. It also has door safety interlocks, is supported by a CNC control system with closed loop servos on all axes and has an actively heated enclosure that enables high-performance materials like CF-PEI, GF-PEKK, nylon and ABS materials.

The company’s Pellet extrusion technology allows companies to use more affordable feedstocks that are up to ten times cheaper than filament, while its high deposition rates ranging from 1-30 lbs per hour means large parts can be produced in days rather than weeks. Titan’s Atlas 3.6 has already been harnessed by some manufacturers in the aerospace and defence, consumer appliances and foundry industries to produce parts such as large format tooling, patterns, moulds and functional components.

“When several of Titan’s industrial customers began requesting larger custom Atlas machines to meet their production needs, Titan began to provide a robust solution to meet that need,” commented Titan Robotics partner Rahul Kasat. “With our team of engineers, manufacturing experts and our extensive experience in providing production additive manufacturing solutions, the development of the Atlas 3.6 further enables printing large parts at lower cost reliably using large-format industrial 3D printing. With this large build size, customers can now print large parts as is without worrying about slicing it in multiple sections for printing and trying to assemble it post-printing.”

Attend the TCT Conference @ Formnext Connect and get additive manufacturing insights from Virgin Orbit, Boeing and more - register here.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.