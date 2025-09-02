Titomic & Amaero enter 5-year exclusive supplier & developer partnership

Titomic has entered a five-year exclusive supplier and developer agreement relating to refractory and titanium alloy spherical powders with Amaero.

Amaero is a manufacturer of high-value C103, refractory alloy and titanium powders for additive manufacturing, while Titomic is a supplier of cold-spray additive manufacturing technology.

Per the terms of the agreement, Titomic will not be able to procure refractory and titanium alloy spherical powders from any other supplier, unless Amaero fails to achieve certification for any selected alloys within 12 months or in ‘certain other limited cases.’ Amaero will also not be able to enter into development collaborations with ‘certain Titomic competitors’, though it is permitted to sell powder to competitors.

The partnership follows Titomic’s opening of a new facility in Huntsville, Alabama and the reshoring policy initiatives of the Trump Administration. A national emergency to incentivise the reshoring, development and scaling of sovereign manufacturing and supply chain capabilities was declared by President Trump on April 2nd, 2025.

Together, Titomic and Amaero will down select refractory and titanium alloy powders based on development programmes and customer demand, with Amaero manufacturing the powders and Titomic manufacturing coatings and parts. They will also collaborate on testing and share the resulting data and intellectual property. This, they say, will allow them to align powder qualifications with market opportunities and provide greater opportunity for development efforts to translate into scalable production programmes.

“In order for Titomic and cold spray to achieve its potential, it is imperative that we have access to readily available, resilient and scalable supply of refractory and titanium alloy spherical powders,” Jim Simpson, Titomic CEO and Managing Director, said. “As defence prime contractors have required spherical refractory powders for development programs, this exclusive collaboration with Amaero ensures that the powders we use for first article demonstrations will be the same powders qualified for production, giving our customers confidence in supply chain continuity and performance.”

“Amaero has demonstrated its commitment to making forward leaning investments and to aligning with strategic partners to address national security and sovereign manufacturing challenges,” added Hank J. Holland, Amaero’s Chairman and CEO. “We have been thoughtful and intentional in selecting key strategic partners. Just as Castheon / ADDMAN is the pioneering and technical leader in 3D printing refractory alloys and Velo3D is the leading “Made in USA” metal 3D printing equipment OEM, Titomic is the leading force in advancing cold spray adoption for advanced coatings and for mission-critical part production. We are excited to collaborate with Titomic to develop and test refractory alloy spherical powders and to accelerate the adoption and qualification of cold spray as an integral advanced manufacturing modality.”

According to the terms of the agreement, Titomic is not obliged to purchase a minimum quantity or amount from Amaero over the five-year agreement, but Amaero anticipates the agreement may constitute between 5-10% of its FY2026 revenue.