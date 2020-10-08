Digital Manufacturing Centre orders two Renishaw RenAM 500Q metal 3D printers

× Expand Will Lee, Renishaw’s Chief Executive (left) with Kieron Salter, CEO of the DMC.

Even through socially distanced handshakes, partnerships continue to be formed in the additive manufacturing industry as the Silverstone-based Digital Manufacturing Centre (DMC) announces its first metal 3D printer order with two RenAM 500Q systems from Renishaw.

The order marks the beginning of a “close collaboration” with the UK engineering firm, which will see the DMC’s engineering team provide critical feedback and learnings to help drive efficiencies on the four-laser metal powder bed fusion system.

The new technology agnostic 2,000 square metre DMC will serve as a polymer and metal 3D printing technology partner for companies within automotive, aerospace, defence, industrial, medical and space sectors. Created by UK-based engineering company KW Special Projects alongside a number of partners, the facility is set to open Q1 next year at Silverstone Park.

“Offering the service of being a technology partner to our clients means that we [the Digital Manufacturing Centre] have to be armed with state-of-the-art, innovative additive manufacturing methods and machinery, and learnings within that to ensure we’re constantly offering the best technologies,” explains Kieron Salter, Digital Manufacturing Centre CEO, citing the machine’s ability to reduce part weight, waste and costs with “unrivalled productivity” and quality control, as key attributes.

Salter went on to describe the partnership as a “natural step” in offering customers these fundamental AM advantages with the support of a local manufacturing supplier, while adding that this two-way collaborative approach with Renishaw will allow DMC to keep “constantly learning, evolving and innovating.”

Renishaw’s Director of Additive Manufacturing, Andy Robinson spoke about being “delighted” by the collaboration, adding: “We are looking forward to seeing what the Digital Manufacturing Centre and its clients can create and efficiencies the RenAM 500Q machine can bring, both from the DMC’s physical opening next year [Q1 2021] and in the future.”

Earlier this month DMC announced it will be supported by AMFG’s Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software to provide full process control and traceability for parts, while back in March, the RPS NEO 800 was named as the first piece of stereolithography hardware to be installed at the facility.