Uniformity Labs adds former Nucor Corp CEO John J. Ferriola to its board

Uniformity Labs has announced former Nucor Corporation Chairman and CEO John J. Ferriola as the latest addition to its Board of Directors.

The appointment follows the announcement of the aluminium 6061 powder for Desktop Metal’s Production System last week, the company’s $38m fund raising in February and the addition of former Jabil executives Geoffrey Doyle and Walter Tersigni in between. Over a year ago, the metal 3D printing materials company also appointed automotive veteran Alan Batey to the board.

In a bid to reinforce its organisation with more industrial knowledge and expertise, Uniformity has recruited Ferriola two years after he retired from his position at Nucor, where he had served as CEO for seven years. Throughout his career, he had helped to position Nucor as one of the leading manufacturers of steel and steel products, and joins Uniformity to help advance the additive manufacturing materials, parts and printing processes.

“We are fortunate to have access to John’s senior-level expertise in the steel industry and proven ability to take a company to the top of its game,” commented Adam Hopkins, Uniformity CEO. “Our board structure is intentionally industry heavy to give us greater insight into critical vertical markets and a distinct edge as we quickly scale our business.”

“It has been exciting to watch the additive manufacturing industry advance as one of the most transformative innovations in modern times,” Ferriola added. “Uniformity Labs’ technology and advanced printing process is taking the industry to the next level by greatly improving capital efficiency with faster production speeds and much higher quality output. I look forward to working with Adam and the team and my fellow board members to take advantage of this significant opportunity.”

