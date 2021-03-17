Wayland Additive launches Calibur3 metal additive manufacturing system

× Expand Wayland Calibur3

Wayland Additive has launched its Calibur3 metal additive manufacturing system during a virtual session held earlier this week.

The company hopes to welcome visitors to its physical launch event in May and believes the introduction of the machine is a ‘step change’ in performance and capability compared with other metal 3D printing systems currently on the market.

Calibur3 is powered by NeuBeam technology, a powder bed fusion process that is said to be capable of processing a ‘much wider range of metal materials’ and able to produce large parts without residual stress or gas cross flow. The Calibur3 system boasts a build volume of 300 x 300 x 450 mm, can operate without the powder bed being pre-sintered and also promises reduced energy consumption and print times, per Wayland. It also allows for a simplified powder removal process and is enhanced by a built-in, real-time in-process monitoring control system that gives the user insights into the temperature across the powder bed, while also allowing them to monitor porosity and swelling and cool the cycle, keep melt pools alive and change part structures using the platform’s e-beam.

Wayland is targeting this technology at manufacturers operating in the aerospace, medical and power generation industries.

“The Calibur3 system featuring the NeuBeam process offers a true third way that sits between SLM & EMB systems, and provides a leap forward compared with any existing alternatives,” said Peter Hansford, Wayland Additive’s Director of Business Development. “In addition, Calibur3 promotes innovation, which should be key to any advancement in technology. And because it overcomes the compromises that most companies have to contend with when using metal AM, they can now revisit applications that were previously seen as troublesome or impossible and/or begin development projects with a clearer view of the process and more room to operate in.”

“I am so proud of our team and their dedication to the launch initiative,” commented Wayland Additive CEO Will Richardson. “Now it is our mission to really demonstrate the difference that Calibur3 can make for metal AM applications.”

Wayland Additive will host an in-person launch event on May 19th, 2021 at the company’s UK-based headquarters.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.