Xometry launches instant price & lead time generation app on Autodesk Fusion 360

Xometry has announced the launch of an app on the Autodesk Fusion 360 platform that will allow users to get instant price and lead time quotes without leaving the software.

The Xometry Autodesk Fusion 360 app represents the second time Xometry and Autodesk have collaborated after the launch of an add-in for Autodesk Inventor.

Free to download directly from the Autodesk Fusion 360 App Store, the app has been developed to allow design engineers to see the immediate cost and manufacturability impact of their design alterations while still working inside of Fusion 360. The companies believe this will have a significant effect on how quickly manufacturers can get products to market and have marked the launch with the offer of two separate discounts for users. Xometry is offering an exclusive 10% discount on orders placed through Fusion 360, while Autodesk is offering Xometry suppliers a 20% discount on subscriptions to Fusion 360.

“Xometry’s mission is to help engineers and designers bring their brightest ideas to life with ease,” commented Bill Cronin, Xometry’s Chief Revenue Officer. “From this integration with Autodesk’s powerful platform, engineers will get high-quality feedback quickly, enabling them to innovate faster and better.”

“Autodesk and Xometry share the common goal of doing everything possible to remove inefficiencies, increase transparency and collaboration, and general improve the journey from design to manufacturing,” added Srinath Jonnalagadda, Vice President of Industry Strategy at Autodesk. “Our aim is to remove barriers, early in the design process, to understanding what a part will cost to manufacture and how choosing new processes or more sustainable materials could increase efficiencies, reduce costs and make a product more relevant. To that end, more closely coupling Xometry’s capabilities with Fusion is a no-brainer.”

