Bruker Alicona to showcase automated measurement solution at Paris Air Show

× Expand Bruker Alicona Bruker Alicona's µCMM with operator.

Bruker Alicona is set to showcase its fully automated measurement solution at this year’s Pairs Air Show. The company will highlight its application, developed in close collaboration with MTU Aero Engines.

Among the most critical components of modern aircraft engines are the turbine blades. This is especially true about the small cooling holes, which can improve service life, efficiency, and safety levels.

MTU and Bruker Alicona entered a development partnership in 2018; the pair’s work together has resulted in the cooling hole solution that has been adopted by MTU in series production. Initially, MTU turned to Bruker Alicona with a collaborative robot (cobot) to be used in optical inspection applications. Now, the Bruker Alicona µCMM is an essential part of MTU’s quality assurance processes at its Munich facility.

“We recognised early on that Bruker Alicona’s optical 3D metrology held great potential for our application,” said Michael Duffek, Quality Assurance Project Manager at MTU. “Especially when capturing complex geometries and enabling automation, we see clear advantages over conventional methods such as the fibre probe.”

Key features of the µCMM:

Combines Advanced Focus Variation (AFV) with Vertical Focus Probing (VFP).

Enables non-contact 3D measurement of cooling holes (including diameter, position, angle, minimum cylindrical length, and diffuser geometry) without the use of a stylus.

Features a custom-engineered 130mm objective.

The Cooling Hole Package includes a plug-in, measurement mode, and export functions.

Boasts a 3D alignment (3-2-1, line, hole).

The inclusion of the MetMaX software platform provides teach-in-based automation.

The automated workflow consists of four steps: load the CAD model, define reference points, teach in the holes, and start the measurement. This enables a more efficient serial inspection of multiple cooling holes. MTU regularly inspects three different blade types with the solution.

Bruker Alicona and MTU’s collaboration

The development of the solution came with high technological demands like software stability and teach-in processes. However, by working together on equal footing, the pair have been able to find solutions.

“What convinced us was not only the technology but also the willingness to grow with us,” added Duffek. “Bruker Alicona was always open to feedback – that built trust.”

Attendees of the Paris Air Show (16-22 June) can experience the cooling hole solution live in Hall 4, Booth C17.