Colt Group utilises Artec 3D's scanning solutions to improve safety and sustainability efforts

× Expand Artec 3D Artec Leo in action.

Colt Group has revealed that it is using Artec 3D’s scanning solutions to help address operational efficiency and 2025 emission targets. The on-site, high-pressure leak repair specialist is hoping to speed up emergency pipework fixes while improving safety levels and reducing the environmental impact at industrial facilities.

Oil and gas companies are working towards 2025 emission targets while improving operational efficiency and leak mitigation levels. Rystad Energy has noted industry-wide disparities in terms of progress, with some surpassing goals while others are reporting rising emissions.

These varying results highlight the difficulties companies are facing when trying to maintain consistent progress, particularly relating to the challenges surrounding emission reductions, regional variations, and aging infrastructure. As a result, leak mitigation has emerged as a key focus area.

Adopting the Artec Leo

Utilising the Artec Leo’s wireless 3D scanning abilities to replace manual sketching, users can capture as-fitted geometries within minutes, even in hazardous or irregular environments. Results are available quicker, more accurately, and using less labour-intensive processes which limits downtime and product loss.

“We do ‘online’ leak repair. The faster we can do the job, the faster we can seal the leak for a customer, and decrease the likelihood of having to shut down,” said Wally Whitley, IT Director at Colt Group. “We’re also helping save our customers quite a bit of money by minimising lost product and maintaining productivity.”

Before the Colt Group adopted the Artec Leo, repair planning was reliant on physical measurements and 2D drawings. These were difficult to execute accurately, particularly on corroded or unusually shaped pipework. Now, affected areas can be scanned within 15-20 minutes, with data sent directly for engineering, making the whole process 18 times quicker than before.

× Expand Artec 3D Colt Group utilises Artec 3D's scanning solutions.

The company also uses the Artec Studio's automated Autopilot functionality that helps to generate precise models without extensive training. This helps to reduce rework, improve throughput, and enhance safety of field operations with less time spent in high-risk areas.

After making these changes, Colt has been able to increase its project capacity without growing its headcount. Additionally, the company has helped clients avoid shutdowns, reduce material loss, and maintain regulatory compliance. 3D scanning is becoming integral to the Colt Group, with tens of thousands of parts scanned annually the company is enjoying its safer, cleaner approach to industrial leak repair.