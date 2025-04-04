Direct Dimensions celebrates 30 years of 3D scanning and digital metrology

× Expand Direct Dimensions Direct Dimensions celebrates 30 years.

Direct Dimensions, Inc., is celebrating 30 years of providing innovative 3D scanning and digital metrology solutions. Established in 1995, the company has gone on to provide solutions to a variety of industries from aerospace and automotive to art, film, and architecture. After celebrating its anniversary of the 7th of April, Direct Dimensions will go on to exhibit at RAPID + TCT 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

In the last three decades, the 3D scanning and metrology specialists have helped to revolutionise how objects, environments, and historical artifacts are captured and analysed digitally. Direct Dimensions has provided precision in manufacturing, helped to restore historical sites, and aided in medical and federal application developments.

“Reaching this milestone is a testament to the incredible team at Direct Dimensions and our unwavering commitment to innovation,” said Michael Raphael, Founder and CEO of Direct Dimensions. “Over the past 30 years, we have had the privilege of working on some of the most exciting and challenging 3D scanning projects across various industries. Our work has included scanning iconic landmarks such as the National Cathedral, the Lincoln Memorial, and the Liberty Bell. We've also had the unique opportunity to contribute to the entertainment industry by scanning actors, props, and sets for the virtual effects of over 75 movies, including Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. We are grateful to our clients and partners for their trust and support, and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible in digital metrology.”

Looking ahead to the future, Direct Dimensions will remain committed to staying at the forefront of innovation, continuing to embrace the latest advancements in 3D measurement and digital manufacturing. The company will continue to focus on precision, quality, and customer satisfaction, as it looks forward to making further achievements.

Direct Dimensions at RAPID + TCT

Following its anniversary, Direct Dimensions will be exhibiting at North America’s largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event, RAPID + TCT. The company will be exhibiting its latest 3D scanning, additive manufacturing, and metrology solutions at the event. Event attendees can experience the company’s latest advancements in 3D scanning technology. Direct Dimension’s experts will demonstrate its scanning tools and discuss how 3D scanning can innovate industries through real-world applications.

“RAPID + TCT is the perfect platform for us to celebrate our 30-year journey while engaging with industry leaders, partners, and customers,” added Raphael. “We're excited to showcase how 3D scanning continues to evolve alongside 3D printing and redefine the possibilities in engineering, manufacturing, and beyond.”

If you are attending RAPID + TCT (8-11 April) at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan, you will be able to find Direct Dimensions at 3801.