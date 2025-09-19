Gleason Corporation announces its acquisition of the Intra Group of Companies

× Expand Gleason Corporation Gleason Corporation acquires the Intra Group of Companies.

Gleason Corporation has announced its acquisition of the Intra Group of Companies. Intra offers a range of custom measurement technology, including single-flank gear testing equipment and supplies high precision gears and components to aerospace and defence companies.

The acquisition includes the entities of:

Intra Corporation and Intra Technical Services, LLC in Westland, Michigan.

Intra Limited in Hitchin, UK.

Intra Aerospace LLC in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

And its affiliated sales and service companies.

“Intra’s established range of metrology solutions for propulsion systems, including for NVH analysis, complements Gleason’s existing gear metrology products and will bring exciting opportunities for future joint developments and further market expansion,” said John J. Perrotti, Gleason Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we see opportunities across many other aspects of our respective businesses, ranging from precision machining, work holding, automation and more.”

Perrotti continued, “This strategic addition to our portfolio fits nicely with our mission of Total Gear Solutions and the Design-Manufacture-Measure ecosystem fundamental to that mission, while at the same time expanding our presence in market segments which promise future growth.”

“We have been a family business for 48 years, and we see Gleason in terms of its similar culture and values, along with its well-known global brand and range of technology to be the ideal successor to take the Intra Group to the next level of performance,” added John Battista Jr., Chief Executive Officer of the Intra Companies.

John Battista III, President of the Intra Companies, concluded, “I am excited to join the Gleason leadership team and work collaboratively to realise the full potential of our combined companies for the benefit of our customers, employees and other partners. We will continue forward with the same operating organisation and are diligently working together to achieve a seamless integration. Any changes regarding company names, banking and other administrative details will be provided in separate communications to those respective partners.”