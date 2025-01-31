Peak Metrology and Digital Surf unveil its Peak Metrology Surface Analysis platform

× Expand Peak Metrology Quality inspection of micro laser-cut medical tubing new Peak Metrology Surface Analysis software.

Peak Metrology and Digital Surf has unveiled its Peak Metrology Surface Analysis profilometry software platform. Powered by Mountains technology, the solution allows engineers, scientists, and metrologists across various industries to analyse precision-scanned surface data.

“Our collaboration with Digital Surf marks a major advancement for our customers,” said RJ Hardt, President of Peak Metrology. “By combining our cutting-edge scanning equipment with Digital Surf's renowned analysis software, we are delivering a powerful, seamless solution for precision surface analysis that empowers our customers to achieve unmatched accuracy and reliability.”

Christophe Mignot, CEO of Digital Surf, added, “Partnering with Peak Metrology has allowed us to extend the reach of our software into new, innovative applications. Together, we are providing users with an automated, user-friendly solution that converts raw surface measurements into meaningful results, enabling breakthroughs in research and industrial quality control.”

Key features of the Peak Metrology Surface Analysis platform:

Surface characterisation: The solution analyses surface geometry, profiles, and topography to support measurements from microns to nanometres.

The solution analyses surface geometry, profiles, and topography to support measurements from microns to nanometres. Versatile sensor compatibility: Works with Peak Metrology scanning equipment to support data from various sensor types (e.g., confocal sensors and microscopes, laser profile sensors, interferometers, and other non-contact optical measurement devices).

Works with Peak Metrology scanning equipment to support data from various sensor types (e.g., confocal sensors and microscopes, laser profile sensors, interferometers, and other non-contact optical measurement devices). Replication and automation: Recipes and templates can be built by users to allow for automated surface analysis that can minimise or even eliminate the need for the user to intervene. Measurements can also be performed repeatably with greater reliability.

The Peak Metrology Surface Analysis software solution can help measure the flatness and coplanarity of surfaces, measure surface geometry (e.g., distances, areas, step height, angles, and volumes), analyse layer thickness both individually and the total, calculate and evaluate surface roughness and texture.