Revopoint launches its Trackit optical tracking 3D scanner

Revopoint has unveiled its new optical tracking 3D scanner, the Revopoint: Trackit. This latest launch is another milestone in the company’s mission to make cutting-edge, industrial-grade 3D scanners more accessible. The new solution is making its debut at RAPID + TCT (8-10 April) in Detroit. Event attendees will be able to find Revopoint at Booth 2737.

The Revopoint: Trackit aims to eliminate productivity issues related to the presence of markers used by traditional 3D scanning solutions. Providing fine-detail scanning, the new solution allows for the rapid capture of 3D data without markers, improving workflow efficiency in industries like aerospace, automotive, quality control, and more.

Key features of the Revopoint: Trackit

Marker-free scans: By eliminating the need for trackers in 3D scanning processes, the new solution boosts efficiency levels, speeds up workflows, and improves accuracy and stability levels by reducing the risk of cumulative errors with targets and real-time error compensation.

Industrial-grade accuracy: Boasting blue laser scanning capabilities the solution improves accuracy levels during high-fidelity scans for scan-to-CAD conversion or dimensional inspection.

Enhanced versatility: With its dual-mode scanning mode with 30 blue laser crosslines, the solution can quickly capture surface areas (including dark and shiny ones) with a single-line mode for deep holes and crevices. When scanning large items, the solution's dual-camera optical tracking base station can reposition to ensure full surface coverage.

Improved reliability: At the heart of the solution's reliability improvements is its one-piece carbon fibre frame. Ensuring error-free scans by eliminating potential errors caused by frame deformation while also enhancing durability, especially in demanding industrial environments.

Diverse application settings: Featuring the previously mentioned benefits allows the Trackit 3D scanning solution to be used in critical sectors like aerospace, automotive, artistic creation, and mould casting. Additionally, the scanner can handle challenging applications such as complex-structured assemblies, highly reflective metallic surfaces, the digital archival of art installations, and mould making/injection processes.

The Revopoint: Trackit is also available at 35% off on a Super Early Bird Special on Kickstarter.