SiLC Technologies celebrates being named a 2025 Automate Innovation Awards finalist

× Expand SiLC Technologies SiLC Technologies' Eyeonic Trace.

SiLC Technologies has been unveiled as a finalist for the 2025 Automate Innovation Awards. The integrated single-chip FMCW LiDAR solutions developer’s Eyeonic Trace Class 1 Laser Line scanner has been acknowledged as a “top innovation among numerous competitors for the award.”

“We’re honoured to be named a finalist for the 2025 Automate Innovation Award,” said Dr. Mehdi Asghari, CEO of SiLC Technologies. “The Eyeonic Trace is designed to meet the evolving demands of high-speed, high-precision automation. Whether it’s measuring fast-moving packages in distribution centres or detecting foreign objects and monitoring wear on conveyor belts in mining operations, Eyeonic Trace delivers unmatched accuracy and reliability. With the shift toward intelligent, AI-driven automation, our FMCW LiDAR technology empowers the vision systems that make it possible.”

SiLC Technologies will exhibit at Automate 2025 (12-15 May) at Huntington Place in Detroit, MI. Event attendees will be able to find the company at Booth #9307.

Key features of the Eyeonic Trace:

The compact, all-in-one inspection and measurement tool is based on SiLC’s proprietary chip-integrated FMCW LiDAR technology.

Featuring a Class 1 eye-safe laser that allows operations at 1550nm, the device provides sub-millimetre accuracy at speeds up to one million points per second.

Can be used on low reflectivity surfaces up to 10 metres away as well as in any lighting conditions.

With high-resolution 3D sensing and enhanced interference resistance, the solution can be used in demanding industrial environments.

Measures 200 x 135 x 75 mm and can easily be mounted above conveyor belts, assembly lines, and robotic arms.

About the Automate Innovation Awards

Recognising technologies that are pushing the boundaries of industrial automation, the awards have an independent panel of judges that select finalists based on technological originality and measurable impact. This may relate to how solutions enhance system efficiency, reduce costs, improve design quality, or promote workplace safety levels.

2025 Automate Innovation Awards winners will be announced at the Automate Show on the 12th of May from 4-5 p.m. A panel of five judges will evaluate each finalist live on stage, selecting the most innovative solution.