Penn State installs Roboze One+400 Xtreme 3D printer

Pennsylvania State University’s Department of Chemical Engineering has expanded its high-temperature polymer 3D printing capabilities with the installation of a Roboze One+400 Xtreme.

The printer from Italian machine manufacturer Roboze is specifically designed to process high-temperature and composite materials. Penn State, which already has a substantial 3D printing capacity through its Center for Innovative Materials Processing Through Direct Digital Deposition (CIMP-3D), intends to use the machine to test new polymers and formulations to enable multi-functionality in printed parts.

Prof. Bryan D. Vogt from the Department of Chemical Engineering commented that the machine fits with the university’s "discovery-oriented research mission", and cited the Roboze One+400 Xtreme’s ability to successfully process tough materials such as PEEK as a key benefit.

"ROBOZE One+400 Xtreme will be used to examine novel polymers to help to fundamentally understand the 3D printing process and as a tool to enable custom equipment more cost effectively than can be obtained with machining metals while also allowing for designs not possible with traditional manufacture," Prof. Bryan D. Vogt said. "The ROBOZE One+400 Xtreme will allow Penn State to leverage its expertise in materials science, engineering and characterization to enable new solutions to problems through additive manufacturing."

Roboze One+400 Xtreme is an extrusion-based printer and operates via a unique beltless system which introduces a direct movement of the X and Y-axes, entrusted to hardened steel rack and pinions to ensure a positioning precision said to be equal to 0.4/0,01mm. Other Roboze high-temperature machines have already been adopted by the likes of Airbus subsidiary CTC GmbH, GE and Mecaer Aviation Group.